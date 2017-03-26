Family: Man, 24, dies following crash on US-131





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was injured in a crash on US-131 north of Grand Rapids late Friday night has died, his family members said.

They identified him to 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday as 24-year-old William Wade.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday on northbound US-131 near West River Drive in Plainfield Township.

Family members say Wade was behind the wheel of his friend’s car, which had been stopped on the right shoulder due to some sort of breakdown. When Wade tried to merge back into highway traffic, the car could not accelerate and was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Wade was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where his family says he later died.

The passenger in the car Wade was driving and the driver of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Michigan State Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

