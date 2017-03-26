GRPD seeks 2 men after fraud at Best Buy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two men who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at an electronics store.

It happened at the Best Buy off the East Beltline near 28th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department posted images of the men on its Facebook page on Saturday, asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Police have not specified the nature of the fraud, nor did they say exactly when it happened.

