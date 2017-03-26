Oberon day 2017: Get the Bell’s beer on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s nearly here: Monday is Oberon day in Michigan!

Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo is releasing its popular signature summer ale.

Oberon day is always marked with release parties at bars around the state, including a few midnight tappings. You can find Oberon parties near you on Bell’s website. The site also has a “Beer Finder” that shows locations where you can buy Oberon.

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill will also have Oberon Donuts for sale at its two Kalamazoo shops and its Battle Creek location starting at 6 a.m. Monday. Last year, those donuts sold out before 10 a.m. at one location.

According to Bell’s website, Oberon is “a wheat ale fermented with Bell’s signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas.”

“The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer,” the site says. “Made with only 4 ingredients, and without the use of any spices or fruit, Oberon is the color and scent of sunny afternoon.”

Bell’s says mini kegs of Oberon will be available closer to Memorial Day.

