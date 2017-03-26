Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
WLAV, NASH FM and The B.O.B. hosted the 5th Annual Chilly, Blues & Brews on Saturday, March 25 at The B.O.B. The day's events will include a chili cook-off, hot pepper eating contest, live blues, Michigan craft beer, and more. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WLAV, NASH FM and The B.O.B. hosted the 5th Annual Chilly, Blues & Brews on Saturday, March 25 at The B.O.B.

Chilly, Blues & Brews 2017