Police: 15 People Shot, One Dead in ‘Horrific’ Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say 15 people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub.

WLWT reports that the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at Cameo nightclub.

The victims were taken to four area hospitals. Police say several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says that hundreds of people were inside of the nightclub at the time of the shooting, and called it a “chaotic crime scene.”

“Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed,” Neudigate said.

Neudigate added that Sunday morning’s shooting was one of the largest shooting cases that he has worked in his 20 plus years with the department.

Police say they have no immediate suspects.The investigation is ongoing.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing situation, more to follow.

