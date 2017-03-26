Sports OT: Bylsma’s memories of Joe Louis Arena





DETROIT (WOOD) — NHL coach and Grand Haven native Dan Bylsma is among those saying goodbye to Joe Louis Arena.

Bylsma talked with Sports Overtime about his history at the arena in Detroit. He won a Stanley Cup there in 2009 when he coached the Pittsburgh Penguins. And in December 2016, the Buffalo Sabres — Bylsma’s current team — earned him his 300th NHL victory in a matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings at the Joe.

This is the Joe’s last year as home of the Red Wings, who will move into the new Little Caesars Arena next season.

Watch the interview with Bylsma above.

