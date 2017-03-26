To The Point: Sen. Peters on Trump administration





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re more than two months into the presidency of Donald Trump, so how is it playing out in Washington?

Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke with U.S. Sen. Gary Peters to discuss Washington under a Trump presidency.

“It’s still a very unsettled time. You would think that it would become more settled by this time. We’ve been going through the nomination process, which we started talking about weeks ago. But even if you look at some of the main cabinet secretaries that have been appointed, you have all of these other folks within these departments, we don’t even have nominations from President Trump yet — as to who he would be nominating for all the assistant secretaries, deputy secretaries.

“You need more than a secretary. They need to have a room full of folks backing them up and putting together policy. That’s not happening. So you’re not seeing the kind of concrete proposals being put on the table that will give us some direction at least from where the White House is going.”

Also on this March 26, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Sen. Peters also talks about his efforts to promote the auto industry of the future and to increase defense manufacturing in Michigan.

