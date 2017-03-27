Photos: 46 dogs saved from slaughter arrive in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport to find new homes.

The animals landed late Saturday and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered for their meat. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was just north of Seoul, in Goyang, South Korea.

Dogs saved from slaughter View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement Kelly O'Meara holds a dog named Walter, who was rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm, as he greets another rescued dog aboard an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. (Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP) Two dogs that were rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm nuzzle each other aboard an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. (Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP) A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. (Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP) A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport by Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong, left, and volunteer Nicole Smith Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. (Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP) A dog rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm gets some affection from David Manko, a volunteer for the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team aboard their animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. (Humane Society International/Andrew Kelly via AP)

The dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. First, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone’s home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

