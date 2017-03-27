Calling all musicians! Walk the Beat returns to Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Calling all musicians! This summer, a great musical competition returns to the lakeshore, the 4th annual Walk the Beat in Grand Haven. The creators of this great event, Bill Chrysler and Dave Palmer, joined eightWest in studio to dish about what’s to come!

The main Walk the Beat event hosts dozens of artists from all over the state in local business’ and venues, where participants can literally “walk the beat” from show to show and enter a series of giveaways along the way. It’s the perfect way to expose emerging musicians, as well as support local business in a big end-of-the-summer party!

Walk the Beat encourages local business’ and artists to support and participate in a series of events that take place throughout the year that act as a build-up to the main Walk the Beat Event in August, such as open mics, park concerts, charity events, giveaways and fundraisers.

The goal is to get the community involved and excited about our local area and all its talent! Walk the Beat wants to make a positive impact using music and art; and with the fundraising from our events we can provide even more concerts and programs that spread our reach even further!

August 19th

50 Bands

25 venues around Grand Haven

