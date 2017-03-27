Deadly police chase crash suspect in jail awaiting charges

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager accused of leading Michigan State Police on a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash in Kentwood is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Alex Torrez, 16, was in the Kent County jail Monday as authorities determined what charges he would face, according to Undersheriff Michelle Young.

The jail is holding Torrez for the juvenile facility, Young said.

Torrez was hospitalized after the March 11 crash at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue SE, which killed his 15-year-old cousin, David Torrez, and Calvin College student Tara Oskam.

MSP said a trooper was trying to pull over Alex Torrez for speeding on US-131, but he drove off. The chase spanned five miles and lasted about six minutes before the suspect’s car crashed into Oskam’s vehicle.

Oskam was on the phone with her roommate after leaving a church euchre tournament when the crash happened, according to her boyfriend. Oskam died at the scene.

David Torrez also died in the fiery crash. Troopers said they pulled Alex Torrez to safety as the flames spread.

State records show Alex Torrez did not have a valid driver’s license. In the approximate year he was eligible for a license, he was caught three times with an invalid or improper license, according to records.

