Michigan lawmakers consider change to school start date law

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) –- Every summer, Kelly Larson’s four Grand Haven businesses serve up ice cream, candy and other treats to tourists with a sweet tooth.

“We’re totally dependent on the tourist trade,” said Larson. “I like to say we make all of our money in the eight weeks between mid-June and mid-August. We’re very dependent on the sunshine and weather.”

So it should come as no surprise why the tourism industry has long supported the 2006 state law requiring public schools to start after Labor Day.

Breaking ranks with industry opinion, Larson says she can live with an earlier school start if everyone her businesses cater to was on the same page.

“With the schools starting all over the place, it’s very inconsistent for us,” she added.

Politicians in Lansing are once again talking about amending the rules when it comes to the start of the school year.

Last week, Republican Sen. Marty Knollenberg of Troy introduced Senate Bill 271, which would no longer require school districts to ask the state for permission if they want to open before Labor Day.

Currently, districts have to petition the state for the waivers if they want to start before the holiday. If passed, the new law would allow districts to start earlier without a waiver.

Pre-Labor Day classes would be limited to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, creating four-day weekends for students and staff.

The tourism industry says a longer summer break from school has added millions to tourism’s bottom line in Michigan. But schools have long complained the later start has resulted in academic loss.

Grand Rapids Public Schools is among Kent County schools taking advantage of requesting an earlier start and supports dropping the waiver requirement.

“We believe it’s the right thing for our kids, it’s the right thing for our schools and it makes sense for Grand Rapids Public Schools,” said district spokesman John Helmholdt.

He says the longer summer break hurts students when it comes to retaining what they learned the year before. A later start also cuts into the state required 180 days of learning each academic year.

“We’re up five days from where we were a couple of years ago, and that kind of threw us off the calendar,” said Helmholdt. “So this allows us to make those adjustments so that students aren’t going to school too late in the summer.”

Helmholdt would like lawmakers to take the measure a step further, creating uniform start date options chosen by Intermediate School Districts to fit their local needs.

“That would make the most sense. Politically, that may not have the legs to make its way through the legislature,” acknowledged Helmholdt.

But it may provide the kind of consistency lacking at the state level, according to Larson, who also had this message to lawmakers:

“Land on something. Pick something that we can all live with and we can all work with,” she said.

The bill has been referred to an education committee.

Online:

Senate Bill 271

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

