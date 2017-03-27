Music Monday: Melophobix rocks in studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The local music scene is West Michigan is incomparable. In the video above, Melophobix, rocks eightWest in studio. This group of well-trained musicians derives from a plethora of genres, molded together in their own unique style. Melophobix was the winner of last year’s Walk the Beat in Grand Haven, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular bands in Grand Rapids.

Upcoming shows:

March 31st – Kalamazoo – Papa Pete’s Tavern

April 27th – Chicago – The Burlington Bar

April 28th – Holland – Park Theatre w/ Speak Easy

