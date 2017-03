Music Monday: Melophobix rocks in studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The local music scene is West Michigan is incomparable. In the video above, Melophobix, rocks eightWest in studio. This group of well-trained musicians derives from a plethora of genres, molded together in their own unique style.¬†Melophobix was the winner of last year’s Walk the Beat in Grand Haven, and is quickly becoming one of the most popular bands in Grand Rapids.

Upcoming shows:

March 31st – Kalamazoo – Papa Pete’s Tavern

April 27th – Chicago – The Burlington Bar

April 28th – Holland – Park Theatre w/ Speak Easy

