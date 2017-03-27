Police ID body found in Grand River as missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say the body recovered from the Grand River has been identified as Jamel Parker, who was missing for more than a month.

Authorities pulled Parker’s body from the river Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Scribner Avenue NW after receiving a report.

It’s unclear how Parker died. Police say his death remains under investigation.

Parker, 31, disappeared on Feb. 12. The Grand Rapids Police Department says he was last seen around 3 a.m. running from the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue NW on the city’s West Side.

His family had recently increased the reward money for information on his whereabouts to $10,000.

