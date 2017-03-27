Protest planned against proposed puppy store in Grandville

Related Coverage Barking Boutique forced out of Woodland Mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of people are expected to voice their opposition against a proposed puppy store in Grandville at a city council meeting Monday night.

The owner of The Barking Boutique wants to open a store at 2939 Wilson Avenue SW near Chicago Drive. However, more than 3,300 people have already signed an online petition on change.org to keep the store from opening.

The petition started by a Grandville man claims The Barking Boutique sells over-priced puppies and has been linked to out-of-state puppy farms.

In July 2016, Woodland Mall officials decided to get rid of The Barking Boutique following backlash on social media. The company later posted a statement calling the backlash “…bullying and intimidation tactics of privately funded, animal activists.”

The Barking Boutique also tried opening in The Lakes Mall near Muskegon, but was turned away.

Monday night, several people are expected to voice their concerns about The Barking Boutique at a city council meeting in Grandville. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

