Safe and secure child care with Milestones Child Development Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When you’re considering your child care options, safety and security is always a priority. When you want real peace of mind, it helps to turn to the certified professionals. EightWest invited two of these pros, Kelly and Jason Russell of Milestones Child Development Center, in studio to talk about options for your child.

Given the need for security in all levels of education the need for integration of security expertise, emergency planning and training into the construction and design of facilities should be standard practice. However, most child cares and education facilities are built without any security related expertise. Milestones CDC and Secure Education Consultants are changing the way child cares are designed and operated by taking the best of child care and the best of security and combining them to give children and families a safer environment.

Parents of Milestones were surveyed about why they chose Milestones over other childcares, and safety and security was the #1 reason. Milestones has been the longest and first customer of Secure Education Consultants and makes safety and security a priority.

