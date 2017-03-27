Ties to city worker spark probe into Holland woman’s death

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Holland woman found lying in her yard.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A newspaper deliverer found 64-year-old Betty Vredeveld outside her home, located in the 600 block of Apple Avenue in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said Monday afternoon.

Vredeveld was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, investigators said.

The sheriff’s department said it was asked to investigate Vredeveld’s death because of her close relationship with a city employee. Detectives say they haven’t found any criminal wrong doing by the city worker so far.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine how Vredeveld died.

