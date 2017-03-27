Walker stabbing suspect out of hospital, in jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a Walker stabbing who was shot by a police officer is out of the hospital.

Online jail records showed that Victor Gonzalez was in the Kent County Correctional Facility as of Monday.

Authorities allege Gonzalez, 20, stabbed a woman while trying to carjack her at the Meijer on Alpine Avenue in Walker on March 9. A good Samaritan came to the woman’s aid, but the assailant got away. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple of days later, Gonzalez was shot in the stomach by a Grand Rapids police officer on the city’s West Side.

He has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment and carjacking.

>>Read more: When should an injured suspect be charged?

He has previous convictions for felony assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

