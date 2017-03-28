AAA: Gas prices to rise as switch to summer-blend begins

DEARBORN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new survey from AAA Michigan shows many consumers believe gas prices are already too high as the switch to summer-blend gas begins.

The Dearborn-based auto club predicts the national average for a gallon of gas to increase 40 cents this summer — peaking near $2.70.

Currently, Michigan’s average gas price is around $2.27 which is 32 cents more than this time last year.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Gas Prices for West Michigan

According to a survey by AAA, more than 70 percent of consumers say they would make everyday lifestyle or driving habit changes as a result of higher gas prices.

“Higher gas prices are already influencing the travel industry,” said Susan Hiltz, AAA Michigan public affairs director. “The good news is people are still planning to hit the road. With nearly 80 percent of family travelers planning a road trip this year, higher gas prices are making shorter trips to Michigan attractions one of the most desired travel destinations.”

Gas prices will start to climb during the month of April as the switch from winter to summer-blend gas is completed.

