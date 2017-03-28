BBB: Top 5 types of scams to watch out for





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau is sharing the top five types of scams targeting people in West Michigan.

“Criminals are getting more and more clever in finding ways to pull it out of us,” said Phil Catlett, the president of the BBB Serving Western Michigan.

>>Online: BBB Scam Tracker

Catlett warned that men are more vulnerable to scams and more likely to lose more money than women.

“The most money is lost by older men because they’re willing to take a risk, they don’t want to admit when they’re embarrassed about something,” he said.

He advised people to consult with a friend or contact the BBB for more information before going through with an investment.

“Take a few minutes to think about it, to understand what’s really going on,” he said.

==Above, hear more from Catlett about who’s falling victim to scams and how you can avoid them.==

