Ex-LPN investigated 2 years before child’s death





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police reports show that a former nurse who admitted to stealing drugs from a boy who later died has been investigated for stealing medication before.

Former licensed practical nurse (LPN) Kristie Mollohan is still under investigation in the death of 4-year-old Ryley Maue, who had cerebral palsy and relied on liquid Valium to control seizures. The Allegan boy died in August 2016 after suffering a seizure. The death was later ruled a homicide.

Michigan State Police reports obtained by Target 8 show Mollohan was investigated in 2014 for the theft of medication from someone else under her previous name, Kristie Ouendag. The report doesn’t provide any details on the earlier investigation, but Mollohan denied stealing drugs in that case.

In the recent case, however, she admitted stealing the medication while working as an in-home nurse — not only from Ryley and his older brother, who also has cerebral palsy, but also from a young girl in Barry County.

In August, records show, Mollohan admitted stealing the drug from the Barry County girl and replacing it with either saline or distilled water. She told police she would swallow one or two eye droppers of the Valium at a time while at the home of the children and that she did it to relieve the stress of her job.

The medical examiner’s report, obtained by Target 8, shows Ryley’s liquid Valium had been diluted to 10 percent of the prescribed strength — not enough to control his seizures.

Mollohan, the report says, “now realizes that she was not very smart and that she made a very big error. She stated that she was having a tough time and did not think it through.”

While she knew why the children needed the Valium, she said she “would never intentionally harm anyone.”

The state suspended Mollohan’s LPN license in January. She has refused to respond to Target 8’s requests for interviews.

Prosecutors say they don’t know when they’ll decide on possible charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

