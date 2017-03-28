Experiencing art in the making at UICA Live Coverage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – As a community, it’s great to visit museums to view art, but we often miss the creating of the art. Live Coverage is UICA’s annual fundraiser and features dozens of local and regional artists creating live on-site. Live Coverage is a must for collectors, art lovers, and anyone with an appreciation for the creative process. It’s an opportunity to purchase original artwork which supports our creative workforce and local economy and is a great way to jumpstart your art collection.

This year, to celebrate the Michigan art center’s 40th anniversary, the event will take place at UICA’s former location at 41 Sheldon Blvd. in Grand Rapids which is currently the ArtPrize HUB and guests should dress in 70’s flair as a nod to the organization’s incorporation in 1977. Artists will be selling multiple works at a variety of price-points throughout the evening and guests can purchase completed and in-progress artwork from directly from emerging and established artists. The artwork for sale includes painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and more.

March 31st: Live Coverage 2017 UICA 40th Anniversary

UICA Members: $10, Public: $25

Dress: 70’s Flair Your ticket includes fine food and entertainment.

