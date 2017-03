DEARBORN, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump says Ford will be making a “big announcement” on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning saying that a “major investment” will be made in three Michigan plants creating more jobs.

WDIV, the NBC-affiliate in Detroit, has confirmed that Ford Motor Co. will be making an announcement at noon at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit