Ground broken on new riverfront apartments in GR

Related Coverage Riverfront apartments planned in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have started work on a new five-story apartment complex along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

Orion Construction crews and city officials gathered Tuesday at 1001 Monroe Avenue NW to break ground on the River’s Edge Apartment project.

River’s Edge Apartment is a $8 million, five-story, 44,000-square-foot mixed-use project which will include apartments, restaurant space and on-site parking.

A timeline for the project has not yet been set.

>>PDF: Project details

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

