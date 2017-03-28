Judge approves plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

Related Coverage Complete coverage of the Flint water crisis

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has approved a deal to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, marking a long-term fix to overcome the disastrous discovery of high lead levels in the city’s water system.

Under the deal approved Tuesday, Flint will be responsible for replacing lead and galvanized-steel lines that bring water into homes.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Flint water crisis

The cost could be as high as $97 million with federal and state governments roughly splitting the bill. Pipes at more than 700 homes have been replaced so far.

The Natural Resources Defense Council and American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sued Flint and Michigan on behalf of 100,000 residents.

Flint’s water was contaminated by lead because the city failed to add corrosion controls when it switched to the Flint River in 2014.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

