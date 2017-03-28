Judge signs deal to demolish Silverdome

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The former home of the Detroit Lions will be demolished.

A judge approved a deal Tuesday between the city of Pontiac and the owner of the Pontiac Silverdome to get rid of the stadium. The Detroit Free Press says Triple Investment Group has until June 9 to apply for a permit and announce the date of destruction.

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman says it’s possible that implosion will be part of the strategy to bring down the Silverdome. The Lions played in Pontiac in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001.

It was also the home of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

The enormous parking lot lately has been used to store Volkswagen cars related to the company’s emissions scandal.

