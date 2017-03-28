Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in Kalamazoo.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. two Kalamazoo Public Safety officers noticed a stolen vehicle being driven near Burdick and Lake Streets.

When the officers turned around to stop the stolen vehicle, it drove off at a high rate of speed north on Burdick Street. The driver lost control and crashed into a building in the 400 block of S. Burdick Street.

The driver fled on foot and was arrested after a brief chase in the 400 block of S. Rose Street. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for hit and run, resisting and obstructing and possession of a stolen automobile.

When the vehicle crashed into building, it severed a gas meter. Due to the gas leak, nearby businesses were evacuated and the area was closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8334 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

