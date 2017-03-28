Man wants to find stranger who saved his life





STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man working in Stevensville fell from a roof and broke both shoulders. He was unable to reach his cellphone. Thankfully a stranger driving by saw him and stopped to help. Now the man who fell is trying to find the stranger he says saved his life.

He says he has talked to the 911 dispatchers in Berrien County, looked at the police report and still can’t find a name or number for the mystery man who saved him; so he reached out to 24 Hour News 8.

“I honestly believe that man saved my life on everything,” said William Givens. “I just really want to be able to find him and tell him thank you.”

Givens is finally being released from the hospital Tuesday. He spent almost three weeks under doctor’s care. The majority of the time he was hospitalized in Michigan. Then he was flown down to a hospital in Mobile, Alabama where he lives with his wife and kids.

On the morning of March 10, sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., Givens says he was inspecting a roof for an insurance claim along Stevensville-Baroda Road near Holden Road in Stevensville. When he was climbing down, the ladder slipped.

“I remember the sensation of the ladder coming out from under me,” Givens recalled. “And I remember trying to reach up and grab the gutters when I was falling and then the next thing I remember was being on the ground, both of my arms were dislocated.”

He was trying to grab his phone to call for help, but he couldn’t move. He would later learn that he broke both shoulders along with his hip, fractured his skull and damaged his nerves.

“Then I just remember the voice of a man being over me,” said Givens. “Telling me everything was going to be okay and telling me that he was calling 911 and that an ambulance was on the way. It was very reassuring, comforting because I was panicking struggling on the ground.”

Givens can’t disclose the address of the home because of his company’s privacy policy, but he says hedges out front would have prevented people from seeing him on the ground.

If it weren’t’ for that man, he could have laid there for hours until the homeowners came back from work that night.

He’s now happy to get back home to his wife and boys in Alabama. Givens has no memory of what the man looked like or what he was driving. He’s hoping someone will hear his story and connect him to his hero.

“I’m really crossing my fingers hoping you guys can help. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but all I’ve got is a voice,” said Givens.

A friend of Givens started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Givens says he has good insurance, but he’s going to be out of work for a while.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

