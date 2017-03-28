Meltdown Cinema rocks in studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Meltdown Cinema is a unique band who is winning the hearts of West Michigan, and other parts of the country! Here’s the twist, all the members are 13 years old or younger. Their sound is unmatched, they write and perform all original music, and are now working with a producer in Los Angeles. Check out the video above to see Meltdown Cinema perform in eightWest’s studio.

12 year old, Lana Chalfoun, is a 6th grade student at St. Thomas the Apostle. Since age 10, she has been composing a tremendous number of pieces, some of which appear on her new EP to be released in a sold out event on March 26th. She’s tremendously talented young lady and rumor has it, could be the next Taylor Swift. She studies voice, guitar, piano and composition at The Piano Cottage Studios.

The title for the EP is “Lana Chalfoun…In the Making”. You can download all of Lana’s songs on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and most other sites. If you are interested in purchasing a physical CD, email purevoice2017@gmail.com.

