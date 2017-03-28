Michigan lawmaker ‘disappointed’ that FBI searched his home

Related Coverage MSP search office, home of state senator in FBI probe

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker says he’s “pretty disappointed” that the FBI searched his Detroit-area home and Lansing office.

Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park, tells radio station WWJ that he doesn’t know the scope of the investigation. He said Tuesday he’s turning the matter over to lawyers.

Boxes and a computer screen were among the items removed from Johnson’s Highland Park home on Monday. The FBI and state police declined to comment.

Johnson says he’s worked hard to “build a really good name and reputation for representing people.” He’s been a state lawmaker since winning election in 2006, first in the House and now in the Senate.

The secretary of state office says Johnson’s campaign owes $4,000 for not filing campaign finance reports and filing another one late.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

