Equipment fix in Ottawa Co. expected to knock out power to 2K+

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Ottawa County are expected to lose power as Consumers Energy works to repair damaged equipment.

The utility company anticipates the outage to start around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Consumers Energy expects it to last about two hours as crews work to fix equipment on a utility pole next to an electrical substation near Lakewood Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive in Park Township.

Approximately 2,748 customers will be affected by the outage, generally in the area bordered by Lake Macatawa, New Holland Street, Lakeshore Drive and 160th Avenue.

Consumers Energy said the repairs couldn’t be safely completed without powering down the equipment.

“Consumers Energy apologizes for the short notice but the safety of our employees and the public is of utmost importance,” the company stated in a news release.

Customers can track Consumers Energy’s progress through the company’s outage map.

