MSP: Man fatally stabbed in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Cass County, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a possible stabbing in the 16000 block of State Line Road in Mason Township, near the Indiana border.

When troopers arrived, they found a 59-year-old was dead from apparent stab wounds. The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, was arrested on scene.

The case remains under investigation.

