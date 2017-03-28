MSU’s Dantonio to speak since sex assault investigation started

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University head football coach Mark Dantonio will speak to the media for the first time since three of his players and one staff member were suspended amid a sexual assault investigation.

Dantonio’s news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on woodtv.com. It’s unclear if he will address the investigation, but last month he said he would be able to answer questions “when the time is right,” according to our Lansing sister station, WLNS.

On Feb. 9, MSU announced the three unnamed athletes were suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing as police investigated the sex assault complaint made in late January. The university also said it was conducting a Title IX investigation to determine if the school’s policy was violated, and an independent investigation to determine if football program staff followed university policy.

MSU’s spring football practices have been closed to the press for the first time since Dantonio took over the program, WLNS reports.

However, MSU said Monday night the Spartans spring football game will be open to the public when it’s held at Spartan Stadium Saturday.

