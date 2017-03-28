Myth vs. Fact: Answers to your chronic pain questions

GRAD RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from debilitating back pain, you may be considering surgery. However, that’s not your only option. Expert in neck and back pain, Dr. Christopher Miller, joined eightWest in studio with patient, , to talk more about pain solutions.

Being the official chiropractor of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Dr. Miller is the expert in West Michigan. a variety of treatment options for patients including the DRX Program which is non-invasive, non-surgical. It targets and heals injured discs, providing our patients with long term relief. This program is designed to get them back to doing the things in their lives that they’ve been missing out on and living independently without having to come back for more appointments and checkups months or years down the road.

Pain – Myth vs. Fact

MYTH #1: The doctor looked at my MRI and told me I can’t be helped because my problem is arthritis.

FACT #1: Many times, doctors misdiagnose MRIs and don’t really look as closely as they should. Many patients that I have seen have been told that their only option is to live with the pain because their results show arthritis. When they come in and see me, I really review and analyze their findings and many times, find that they may have arthritis but it is being caused by an underlying condition that can actually be fixed and healed, which would relieve their pain.

MYTH #2: Surgery is my only option.

FACT #2: This is so false. While it is an option, there are many other options that prove to be non-invasive, less risky, and a lot safer for you and your body. And it is important to note that, when it comes to neck & back surgeries, they are typically only masking the pain by changing your body structure, not actually healing what is causing the problem. Also, you may not even be able to receive surgery based on your age and needs.

MYTH #3: Injections will provide you with pain relief once and for all.

FACT #3: Injections are also a pain-masking option that people are told to use. You experience pain for a reason this is your body telling you to slow down and when you are simply masking it with injections.

eightWest special: $54 new patient consult and exam. First 8 callers only – free MRI review! Excludes medicare and medicaid. Get rid of your pain once and for all, call 616-328-6130 now to see if you qualify!

