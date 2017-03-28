NBC to broadcast Winter Olympics live across all time zones

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a man walks by the Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBC announced Tuesday all of its Winter Olympics programming will be broadcasted live across all time zones.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, all viewers in the United States will be able to watch NBC’s coverage at the same time.

The primetime broadcast of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea will begin most nights at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT.

NBC’s primetime coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics starts Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.