NBC to broadcast Winter Olympics live across all time zones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBC announced Tuesday all of its Winter Olympics programming will be broadcasted live across all time zones.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, all viewers in the United States will be able to watch NBC’s coverage at the same time.

The primetime broadcast of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea will begin most nights at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT.

NBC’s primetime coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics starts Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

