Portage police seek 20-year-old with autism

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage are looking for a 20-year-old man who has autism.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says Joseph Loomis was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of Kingston Drive, north of E Centre Avenue.

He is about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with blonde and brown hair, which police described as “spikey.” He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

