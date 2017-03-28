Prison for Union City man who made child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Union City man will spend 30 years in a federal prison for producing child pornography.

Erin Killey, 30, must also serve 10 years supervised release after his prison term and register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

Investigators say Killey took explicit photographs of a 7-year-old girl who he was babysitting and emailed those images, along with other child pornography, to an undercover law enforcement agent. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Killey also admitted to molesting the girl.

In October 2016, he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, in which federal, state and local authorities work together to find and prosecute perpetrators of child abuse and exploitation. Anyone concerned or with information about possible exploitation should contact their local police.

