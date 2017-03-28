Prosecutor: Kent County deputy justified in fatal shooting

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man following a domestic altercation, the Kent County prosecutor has decided.

In a Tuesday release, Prosecutor Chris Becker said Kent County Deputy Jason Wiersma was trying to protect the man’s brother when Wiersma shot and killed Jonathan David Sper on Jan. 24.

According to Sper’s family, Jonathan had been undergoing mental health treatment for years for severe mental illness. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 18.

Deputies were initially called to a home in the 4000 block of Summit Court NE in Algoma Township for a dispute between Jonathan and his brother Stephen.

Stephen told deputies he had locked Jonathan in the garage after Jonathan attacked him. He said his brother was in a “manic state” and had a history of mental health issues.

When deputies tried to place Jonathan in handcuffs, police say he violently struck Deputy Wiersma multiple times and a struggle ensued. Deputy Wiersma and Jonathan then fell down a flight of 15 stairs.

According to police, Jonathan continued hitting the deputy who used a Taser, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

Another deputy tried to help his partner but was stabbed, possibly with a bottle, by Jonathan.

As Jonathan made it up the stairs and into the home, Deputy Wiersma ordered him multiple times to drop the sharp object that was in his hand. However, after the shooting occurred no weapon was found around Jonathan, although there were some keys next to the door.

Deputies were also under the impression that Jonathan had accessed a gun from a truck and was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to his brother’s statement. A later toxicology report showed Jonathan had a blood alcohol content level of .08 percent.

Prosecutor Becker said this all led up to the deputy’s decision to shoot Jonathan to stop him from attacking his brother again.

Becker said in the release that the effects of Jonathan’s severe mental illness combined with the consumption of alcohol led to his violent behavior the night of the shooting. He called it a “complete tragedy for everyone involved.”

Jonathan Sper shooting investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A photo shows shattered bottles at the bottom of a staircase, which the prosecutor says may have been used in the attack on a deputy. (Kent County Prosecutor's Office) A photo shows a shattered coffee cup inside an Algoma Township home prosecutors say may have been used in the attack on a deputy by Jonathan Sper. (Kent County Prosecutor's Office) A photo shows the inside of an Algoma Township home where the prosecutor says Jonathan Sper attacked two deputies before he was shot. (Kent County Prosecutor's Office) A photo shows a shattered coffee cup inside an Algoma Township home prosecutors say may have been used in the attack on a deputy by Jonathan Sper. (Kent County Prosecutor's Office)

