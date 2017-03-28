Star gymnasts testify about sex abuse scandal involving ex-MSU doctor

WASHINGTON (AP/WOOD) — Three retired star gymnasts have told a Senate committee of being sexually abused by USA Gymnastics officials, including former Michigan State University sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu, bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher and national champion rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard were among those to testify Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“USA Gymnastics failed its most basic responsibility to protect the athletes under its care. They failed to take action against coaches, trainers, and other adults who abused children. And they allowed Dr. Nassar to abuse young women and girls for more than 20 years,” said Dantzscher.

Nassar and Michigan State are being sued by dozens of females. Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting 10 girls and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty in both Ingham and Eaton county courts.

The hearing concerns a bill that could reshape sex-abuse reporting guidelines in Olympic sports. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is co-sponsoring a bill that calls for organizations overseeing Olympic sports to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement or child-welfare authorities.

The bill and proposed changes to the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act come in the aftermath of the sex abuse scandal that led to the resignation of USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny.

No one from USA Gymnastics testified.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

