Suspect in Kent County home invasions arrested

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was arrested following multiple home invasions in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to several daytime burglaries in Gaines and Byron townships on March 16 and 17.

On March 17, the sheriff’s office received a tip about a suspicious person in a Gaines Township neighborhood.

Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Troy Ritsema of Byron Township, with a large amount of stolen property in his vehicle. They also conducted a search warrant of Ritsema’s home where they found more stolen items.

Ritsema was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools.

He is currently at the Kent County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

