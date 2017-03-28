Vote on Saugatuck dunes development postponed

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Again a proposed development on the Saugatuck dunes is facing opposition.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission heard details about the proposal. Holland-based construction company Cottage Home, which bought a 309-acre portion of the dunes in December of last year, wants to build several single-family homes, two condominiums for future development and a private marina on the Kalamazoo River.
>PDF: Details of proposed development
Opponents say the construction of the marina will require the removal of more than 150,000 tons of sand. They say that will have a negative impact on the dunes and ruin the historic area.
After hearing public comment, the commission tabled voting on whether to approve the preliminary site plan and a special use permit for the marina until its April meeting. Commissioners said they want more time to make an informed decision.
>>PDF: Map of proposed development
Development at the site has been a hot topic for years, previously when it was owned by energy billionaire Aubrey McClendon, who died suddenly in a car crash in Oklahoma City about a year ago.
