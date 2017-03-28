Vote on Saugatuck dunes development postponed

Leon Hendrix and 24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Saugatuck dunes, development, marina
A rendering of the proposed development at the Saugatuck dunes. (North Shores of Saugatuck, LLC via Saugatuck Township)

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Again a proposed development on the Saugatuck dunes is facing opposition.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission heard details about the proposal. Holland-based construction company Cottage Home, which bought a 309-acre portion of the dunes in December of last year, wants to build several single-family homes, two condominiums for future development and a private marina on the Kalamazoo River.

>PDF: Details of proposed development

Opponents say the construction of the marina will require the removal of more than 150,000 tons of sand. They say that will have a negative impact on the dunes and ruin the historic area.

Saugatuck Township, Planning Commission
The March 28, 2017 meeting of the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission.

After hearing public comment, the commission tabled voting on whether to approve the preliminary site plan and a special use permit for the marina until its April meeting. Commissioners said they want more time to make an informed decision.

>>PDF: Map of proposed development

Development at the site has been a hot topic for years, previously when it was owned by energy billionaire Aubrey McClendon, who died suddenly in a car crash in Oklahoma City about a year ago.

Proposed development at Saugatuck dunes