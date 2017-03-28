Whiteside’s buzzer-beating tip-in lifts Heat past Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Whiteside tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift the Miami Heat over the Detroit Pistons 97-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami is a game up on Chicago for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit.

Whiteside jumped over Andre Drummond to tip in Goran Dragic’s missed jumper. The final play was reviewed and confirmed.

Dragic scored 28 points and Whiteside finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Heat (36-38).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 25 points and Tobias Harris and Ish Smith each scored 19 for the Pistons (34-41). Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games.

