Baker allegedly put metal into bread; none sold

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old has been charged with a felony after he allegedly put pieces of metal into bread at a bakery in Norton Shores.

Adam Brooks was arrested Tuesday and is charged with poisoning or placing a harmful substance into a food product, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed Wednesday.

Authorities allege Brooks put pieces of a metal cooling rack into bread on Monday while he was working for R.W. Bakers Co. on E. Mt. Garfield Road. The prosecutor’s office said other employees reported Brooks to management and none of the bread was sold.

The prosecutor’s office provided this statement Wednesday, praising the bakery for its vigilance:

“Our office commends R.W. Bakers and their employees for their quick and decisive action in protecting the public from any possible contamination of their product by the Defendant, Adam Brooks. “Our office is convinced that there is no public safety threat as a result of this incident due to the quality control safeguards, the pro-active action and the remedial measures taken in this case. “We also acknowledge and appreciate the professional and thorough investigation conducted by the Norton Shores Police Department.”

If found guilty, Brooks could spend up to 15 years in prison.

