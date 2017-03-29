Columbo’s gives West Michigan resident an Extreme Room Makeover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Flooring experts, Columbo’s Floors-To-Go, put out the call for people around West Michigan to enter the Extreme Room Makeover, and a number of residents sent in videos of bathrooms and kitchens that really needed some major TLC!

Viewers were asked to email an up to a 5 minute video. The video included a little about them, their home and which space it is that they would wish to makeover. People who submitted were encouraged to include a few design ideas they may have in mind for this space, to help with the design aspect.

Columbo’s narrowed the finalists down to three, and picked a winner from that. Check out the video above, where eightWest introduces viewers to those lucky homeowners, and revealing their old, out of date room, that will soon be getting a huge facelift! You won’t believe it!

