Goodwill helps take the stress out of Spring Break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Spring Break is almost upon us, and whether you’re going away or planning a staycation in West Michigan, you can find everything you need for a successful week at Goodwill. WOTV 4 Women’s Fashion Expert, Jill Wallace, joined eightWest in studio with some fun tips.

Bust Spring Break boredom with fun games your family will love. Goodwill is stocked with tons of boardgames. Whether you love the classics, like, Chutes and Ladders and Operation, or are into the newer games, like, Lego Pirates Code and Harry Potter Mystery at Hogwarts, Goodwill has you covered.

Check out the video above to see stylish clothing and bathing suits for Spring and Summer that you can pick up right now. Let Goodwill help take the stress off Spring Break!

