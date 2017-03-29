Grand Rapids Griffins face division title rivals tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With only 10 games left in the regular season, including tonight’s, the Grand Rapids Griffins are chasing a division title.

They currently lead the Central Division, three points ahead of the Chicago Wolves and seven ahead of the Milwaukee Admirals.

Tonight’s game is a big one in terms of the division title race: The Griffins play the Admirals tonight at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

“The race for the top three teams, it’s been going on since the first week of the season,” Griffins defenseman Dan Renouf said before the game. “I think it’s important to show our dominance over them and make sure we have momentum going into the playoffs.”

“You want to win a division. That’s a banner up in your rink,” team captain Nathan Paetsch said. “We want to win a division. It’s an eight-team division. It’s a huge honor to come out the victor in the regular season, so that means something, as well. So we’re excited. All these games mean a lot to us and we want to extend that lead over Chicago and Milwaukee.”

The Griffins have won five of their last six matchups and have already clinched an AHL playoff spot — their fifth straight, which ties a franchise record. They have made the playoffs in 16 of 21 seasons.

A division win this year would put them in good shape going into the playoffs — they wouldn’t have to play the No. 2 or 3 team until the second round.

“Also it’s important for home ice advantage. The first series is only a best of five-game series. So you want those three games at home, it could be the difference in winning and losing that first round,” Paetsch added.

Tonight, the Griffins will be without three regulars who are still with the Detroit Red Wings: leading scorer Ben Street; defenseman Robbie Russo; and center Tomas Nosek, who scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday night. That means a number of the younger guys will get bigger roles.

“We have good depth and there’s been times when we’ve been pretty depleted, but our young guys have stepped up, and we expect the same thing tonight,” head coach Todd Nelson said. “This is probably the most depleted our team has been all year and it’s a good opportunity for our young guys to show what they can do.”

After tonight, the Griffins have four home games and five away games remaining in the regular season. They play the Charlotte Checkers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Van Andel.

