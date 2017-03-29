GRPD: Responds to shots fired; 1 man found dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man near a home on Putnam Street.

Upon arrival crews found the man unresponsive. CPR was unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

GRPD responded to a call of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 100 block of Putnam Street.

It is unclear how many times the man was shot.

A K-9 unit was used to track down a lead to suspects, but were unable to locate a trail.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Grand Rapids Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

