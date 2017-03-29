GVSU student changing lives with new bakery





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Zoe Bruyn has always known she wanted to get into business, but she never expected to own a bakery. She’s a senior at Grand Valley State University studying management and marketing.

“I never envisioned myself owning a bakery, however I have three cousins with special needs…Nearly 70 percent of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities are unemployed and I don’t think that should be the case, so I started a bakery to see if this could be a possible business,” Bruyn explained.

She has three employees, Kyle, Megan, and Jessie, who help make cookies and cupcakes that have outsold Bruyn’s expectations. She started out as a cottage business, operating out of her home kitchen.

“[I] sent out emails seeing if people were interested in purchasing cookies from us and just got a great response from people, they liked what we were doing and a lot more cookies than we anticipated making that first time.”

In fact, she exceeded $1,500 in sales when she only expected to reach $150.

Last year, she earned nearly $20,000 through business competitions, and recently expanded into a commercial kitchen in partnership with Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids. Bruyn hopes to open her own kitchen in the next year.

THE INSPIRATION

Bruyn knows first-hand the challenges people with special needs face, as she has spent more than four years volunteering as a Young Life Capernaum leader. Young Life Capernaum is a youth group for adults with disabilities.

“What I found was a lot of them would go from their daily routine and go to school and basically school ends and they would struggle to find employment,” said Bruyn.

She gives her employees a safe environment to learn valuable work skills and gain workplace confidence, which will hopefully help them go on to find other opportunities.

Kyle is a member of Young Life Capernaum and loves what he does at Stir It Up, whether it’s boxing or baking.

“I’m gonna cry now just be honest…Zoe has been a huge in my lifetime. She has been my real close friend…I felt like this bakery felt right for me and I love all of it,” he said of his time with the business.

That gives Zoe hope for her cousins, who also have special needs.

“I’ve never looked at them differently for that and I hope that when they grow up they can still have a meaningful job, and that’s what keeps me going and inspires me,” Bruyn said.

Bruyn hopes that opening her own shop will allow more people in the community to see what she’s doing.

“I want people to be able to walk in and meet our employees,” Bruyn said.

She is also working on an online training program and creating an advisory team, which her employees and their parents will be a part of. She wants to make sure she’s meeting everyone’s needs.

Bruyn doesn’t plan to stop there. She wants to launch her business model around the country, so that other companies can use it to employ and support individuals with special needs.

Bruyn is holding her next sale at the Pop Up Shop GR, located at 315 Division Avenue S in Grand Rapids, on April 5 from 4-7 p.m.

