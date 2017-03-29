Judge won’t stop new medical center near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit that aimed to stop the construction of a new medical facility just south of Grand Haven.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, 20th Circuit Court Judge Jon Van Allsburg ruled that North Ottawa Community Hospital, which filed the lawsuit, did not have standing to object to the new facility and that the court did not have jurisdiction over the case.

NOCH filed the suit against Health Pointe, Grand Haven Township and the township planner in December 2016, trying to stop Health Pointe’s $55 million medical center from going up in the area of Robbins Road and 172nd Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

NOCH argued that the medical center didn’t meet zoning requirements. The court decided it did not have jurisdiction to rule on those issues. NOCH also said that the new facility would affect its financial operations. The court agreed, but said that didn’t give the hospital standing.

The 120,000-square-foot Health Pointe medical center will house urgent care, primary care physicians, specialty physicians, outpatient surgery, laboratories, radiology and a group of Spectrum Health doctors.

It is slated to open in the spring of next year.

