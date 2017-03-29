Kzoo police: Missing man has mental health issues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a missing man who has mental health problems and needs his medication.

Elishaba Lashawn Thompson is described as about 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with short black hair.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Thompson was last seen in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue near W. North Street on Saturday morning. At the time, he was wearing all black clothing, including pants that had white writing on the right leg, and blue or black sneakers.

Police say Thompson has not taken his medication since Saturday.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or 911.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

