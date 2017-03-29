Law proposed to make police sex with prostitutes illegal

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposed change to state law would close a loophole that makes it legal for police officers to have sex with a prostitute they are investigating.

House Bill 4355 was introduced earlier this month by Republican Rep. Gary Glenn from Midland. It adds language that specifically prohibits police officers from engaging in sexual contact with prostitutes.

State Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague, is among the bill’s sponsors.

“I just think it makes sense,” she told 24 Hour News 8 on Wednesday in an interview outside the state Capitol in Lansing. “If it’s illegal for other officers in other states to have sex with a prostitute, then it should be illegal in Michigan, as well.”

Hughes says Michigan is the last state in the U.S. to have a law like this on the books. Most recently, Hawaii enacted a similar prohibition.

Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say the new law will result in no change for their officers.

“[Sex with prostitutes] has not been a part of any police practices to my knowledge for as long as I’ve been in police work for the last 28 years,” Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young said.

“This is not part of our investigative protocol,” a statement from the Michigan State Police reads in part. “This is not the kind of tactic troopers use in their investigations… We support the bill.”

The proposed law is in its infancy. It has been introduced with both Democrat and Republican sponsors and sent to the House Committee on Law and Justice. It will have to make it through reviews in committee before it can go to the House floor for a vote.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

